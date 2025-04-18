Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 vs. Worcester

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (8-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-13)

Friday, April 18, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Robert Stock (1-0, 0.79) vs. RHP Hyun-Il Choi (0-2, 9.00)

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Wednesday afternoon was the sixth postponement of the season for the Rochester Red Wings due to inclement weather, setting up a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday against the Worcester Red Sox...playing as the Plates in both games, Rochester was held out of the hit column in an 8-0 game one loss, a combined effort from WooSox starting pitcher RHP Cooper Criswell (4.0 IP), RHP Isaiah Campbell, and RHP Jacob Webb (1.0 IP)...game two was initially dominated by pitching, highlighted by seven strikeouts in 3.0 innings from LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON ...Worcester rallied with three runs in the seventh to take the lead, which was answered by an RBI single from 3B BRADY HOUSE ...the WooSox prevailed in eight innings by a score of 4-3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead...Rochester looks to snap their seven-game skid this afternoon, sending RHP HYUN-IL CHOI to the mound against WooSox RHP Robert Stock...

Red Wings pitchers struck out a season-high 15 batters in game two, the most in a scheduled seven-inning game by a Rochester staff since 5/19/2015 (G2) vs. DUR (9.0 IP).

WELL, THAT HAPPENED: Worcester's no-hitter against Rochester in game one was the first time a team has thrown a no-hitter against Rochester since reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil kicked off a combined nine-inning no-hitter for Scranton/WB on July 21, 2021...this is the first time the Red Wings haven't recorded a hit in a seven-inning contest since Pete Smith threw a perfect game for Richmond at Silver Stadium on May 3, 1992...

Charles Ross of Triple-A Pawtucket, former Triple-A club of the Boston Red Sox, was the last player to throw a seven-inning no-hitter (excluding perfect games) against Rochester on 7/21/1974 (G1).

SCHOFF AND RUNNING: RHP TYLER SCHOFF made his 2025 Red Wings debut in game one, tossing 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts...the Rome, New York native has appeared in two career Triple-A games, his first coming on 9/19/2023 at Indianapolis...he is the 30th player to appear in a Rochester uniform this season...

This was his longest hitless outing since 8/31/2023, with Double-A Harrisburg.

GOT PILK?: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON got the nod in game two for his first start of 2025...the southpaw struck out seven on nine possible batters across 3.0 hitless innings while walking one...he is the first Red Wings pitcher to strike out seven or more batters in 3.0 frames or less since Michael Tonkin struck out eight over 3.0 frames on 7/3/2015 at Lehigh Valley...

This is the second time Pilkington has struck out seven in 3.0 IP in his career (8/3/2023 w/ Reno).

HOW CLUFF ARE YA: SS JACKSON CLUFF kicked off the seventh inning of game two with a triple into the right-center field gap, his first three-bagger of the season...he later came in to score the tying run, finishing the game 1-for-2 while adding a walk and a pair of runs scored...he also stole his third base of the season in the contest, and is now a perfect 22-for-22 at the Triple-A level dating back to the beginning of 2024.

GETTIN' FRANCHY: LF FRANCHY CORDERO was one of two Rochester hitters to turn in a multi-hit performance in game two, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI...he is hitting .385 (10-for-26) with three extra-base hits (HR, 2 2B) and five RBI in seven home games this season, and carries a lifetime slash line of .347/.384/.535 in 26 games at Innovative Field both as a Red Wing and an opponent (WOR, SWB).

MIND YOUR KNIZ-NESS: C ANDREW KNIZNER worked a walk and singled to finish game two 1-for-2, extending his team-leading on-base streak to eight games...he now carries a team-leading (min. 10 AB) .333 batting average and .586 on-base percentage this season...in 2025 Red Wings starting catchers lead the International League with a .475 on-base percentage, and rank second with a .347 batting average (17-for-49), a .571 slugging percentage and 1.046 OPS.

International League Stories from April 18, 2025

