Syracuse Shuts out Buffalo, 2-0, on Thursday Night

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Fantastic pitching and timely hitting were the recipe for success in the Syracuse Mets' third straight win, a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Bisons, on a gorgeous Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse's pitching staff shined with 14 strikeouts and just three hits allowed in the game.

Syracuse (7-9) jumped out to an early lead, tacking on its only runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Buffalo (4-10) starter Lazaro Estrada walked the leadoff hitter Niko Goodrum and gave up a single to Drew Gilbert. Joey Meneses hit a single to score Goodrum on a play at the plate and put the Mets ahead, 1-0. The next batter, Billy McKinney, also singled and brought Gilbert in to score and give Syracuse a 2-0 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The Mets threatened to add insurance runs in the eighth when they loaded the bases. Goodrum led off with a double, Meneses was intentionally walked, and McKinney drew a walk to put three men on base. With two outs, Gilberto Celestino flied out to left field and ended the inning.

With a single in the fourth inning, Celestino extended his hitting streak to an International League-leading 11 games. Over the 11-game stretch, Celestino owns a .378 batting average.

In Gilbert's first game back in triple-A since a hamstring injury, he went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored.

After getting a two-run lead in the first inning, the Mets pitching staff dominated. Starter Dom Hamel returned from the injured list for his second start of the season. The right-hander threw three scoreless innings, allowed two hits, one walk, and struck out five. After Hamel's start, Grant Hartwig, Chris Devenski, Dedniel Nuñez, Ty Adcock, and Rico Garcia cruised out of the bullpen, combining to pitch six scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, four walks, and nine strikeouts.

Syracuse and Buffalo continue their six-game series on Friday afternoon with a double-header. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is set to start game one for the Mets opposite left-hander Eric Lauer for the Bisons,with first pitch expected at 4:05 p.m. Right-hander Jose Ureña goes for Syracuse in game two against right-hander Bobby Milacki on the bump for Buffalo.

