Two Home Runs Not Enough For Tides In Loss
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
PAPILLION, NE --- The Norfolk Tides (7-12) fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-8), 10-8, on Friday night at Werner Park. The Tides had a 5-1 lead, but an eight-run sixth inning by the Storm Chasers would prove to put away Norfolk.
Norfolk's initial runs came via the home run. In the first inning, Liván Soto blasted a three-run shot for his first home run of the season. In the fourth, Jordyn Adams also launched his first home run.
Omaha scored one run in each of the third and fifth innings, including a solo home run by Luca Tresh in the fifth. They exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning and never looked back. Norfolk made it interesting in the ninth by scoring three runs, featuring a two-run automatic double by Jud Fabian. He later scored on a sacrifice fly but that would be all as the Tides fell, 10-8.
Game five of the series is set for tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. RHP Cameron Weston (0-1, 6.57) is the probable for Norfolk, while Omaha is expected to throw RHP Chandler Champlain (0-1, 10.13).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Sixth Inning Rally Carries Chasers To 10-8 Win Over Tides - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Drop Game Four of Series to St. Paul 11-8 - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Outhit I-Cubs in 11-8 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Two Home Runs Not Enough For Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Drop First Game in Charlotte on Knights Walk-off - Nashville Sounds
- Smith-Shawver's Return Spoiled in Stripers' 5-3 Loss to IronPigs - Gwinnett Stripers
- Two In The Ninth Gives Knights A Walk-Off Win - Charlotte Knights
- Gorski Ropes Walk-off Double in 11th - Indianapolis Indians
- Sproat Makes Sterling Start As Syracuse Sweeps Friday Night Doubleheader Over Buffalo - Syracuse Mets
- Nabil Crismatt Earns Second Straight Win as 'Pigs Rally to Top Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hernandez Earns Eight Strikeouts in 5-4 Loss in Extras - Toledo Mud Hens
- Offense Explodes in Friday Night Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Clobbered by Clippers in 13-2 Drubbing - Louisville Bats
- Scranton Defeats Durham 5-0 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Allow Just Three Hits in Shutout Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Swept by Syracuse on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Bullpen Shuts Down Memphis in Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Drop Second Straight Game to Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- April 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Set Franchise Highs in Runs and Hits, Beat Red Wings 20-7 - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 18, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds to Host Player Autograph Sessions, Presented by Sylvamo - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints up Their Sustainability Game by Partnering with R.World for Reusable Serveware - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Top Tides 4-2 for Second Comeback Win of Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Ride Strong Pitching to Win over Redbirds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Score Early and Hold on Late for 5-4 Win Thursday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Shuts out Buffalo, 2-0, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Loses Back And Forth Affair - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.