Two Home Runs Not Enough For Tides In Loss

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







PAPILLION, NE --- The Norfolk Tides (7-12) fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-8), 10-8, on Friday night at Werner Park. The Tides had a 5-1 lead, but an eight-run sixth inning by the Storm Chasers would prove to put away Norfolk.

Norfolk's initial runs came via the home run. In the first inning, Liván Soto blasted a three-run shot for his first home run of the season. In the fourth, Jordyn Adams also launched his first home run.

Omaha scored one run in each of the third and fifth innings, including a solo home run by Luca Tresh in the fifth. They exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning and never looked back. Norfolk made it interesting in the ninth by scoring three runs, featuring a two-run automatic double by Jud Fabian. He later scored on a sacrifice fly but that would be all as the Tides fell, 10-8.

Game five of the series is set for tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. RHP Cameron Weston (0-1, 6.57) is the probable for Norfolk, while Omaha is expected to throw RHP Chandler Champlain (0-1, 10.13).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.