Norfolk Loses Back And Forth Affair
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Norfolk Tides (7-11) fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-8), 4-2, on Thursday night at Werner Park. The game faced an hour, 29 minute storm delay after the completion of the first inning, with a pitcher's duel that fell Omaha's way in the end.
Neither team scored through the first five innings. The combined effort of Dylan Heid on his Triple-A debut (3 SO) and Nate Webb (2.0 IP, 2 SO) kept Omaha scoreless.
Cody Poteet would allow the first run in his second inning of pitching. Brian O'Keefe launched a home run off of him to break the scoring open.
Poteet would only allow that run in 3.0 innings, and would exit as the winning pitcher of record. This was because Norfolk responded in the top of the seventh, tying it up on an RBI single by Chadwick Tromp. TT Bowens took the lead on an RBI single to put the Tides up 2-1.
Omaha would deliver comeback in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs for the 4-2 win. They now have the 2-1 series lead.
