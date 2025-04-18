Saints up Their Sustainability Game by Partnering with R.World for Reusable Serveware

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - With more than a half million people filing into CHS Field during the year, the St. Paul Saints are implementing new ways to keep their ballpark green. Since the Saints moved into CHS Field in 2015, they have taken the green initiative seriously doing everything from reusing rainwater, to solar panels, to placing recyclable and compostable cans around the ballpark. In order to stay ahead of the curve, the Saints are working with r.World reusables, the nation's #1 reuse company and Minnesota-based sustainability leader, to make the process even smoother for fans to avoid waste and trash.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a first-of-its-kind milestone: the first reuse program in Minor League Baseball and the first for any Minnesota sports team.

"Partnering with r.World allows us to bring a proven, scalable reuse solution to our fans," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Zane Heinselman. "This is a meaningful next step in our commitment to sustainability."

The Saints, along with r.World reusables, will roll out the new program that begins with the upcoming homestand starting Tuesday, April 22. Fans in the Securian Financial Club and on the Cub A Cabana Lawn will eat off reusable plates. Once they are done, fans in those areas will drop their serveware into a clearly labeled return bin. The serveware will then be taken to r.World's local industrial facility to be washed and sanitized, then returned to CHS Field for reuse.

"As a Minnesota company, we're especially proud to help bring reuse to life right here in our hometown," said Michael Martin, founder and CEO of r.World. "We're thrilled to be supporting the St. Paul Saints and CHS Field as they lead the way in Minor League Baseball, in sports, and in our community. This is how real change starts - local, visible, and fan-driven."

This innovative initiative is made possible through a Waste Reduction and Innovation Grant from BizRecycling, a program sponsored by Ramsey and Washington counties.

Waste Wise, a sustainability program of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, will provide technical assistance for this pilot initiative. As the longtime sustainability partner for CHS Field since its opening in 2015, Waste Wise will conduct waste assessments to measure the program's impact, update disposal guidelines, and provide training to Saints staff on proper waste management practices.

The rollout will continue throughout the season and expand to concession stands throughout the ballpark as fans will find reusable plates throughout the ballpark, courtesy of r.World. This innovative initiative has the potential to eliminate up to 319,000 single use plates from the Saints waste stream this season. For more information, visit saintsbaseball.com.

