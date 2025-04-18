Smith-Shawver's Return Spoiled in Stripers' 5-3 Loss to IronPigs
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (9-9) saw an early 2-0 lead dwindle away, losing 5-3 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-6) on Friday night at Coolray Field. AJ Smith-Shawver struck out eight over 5.2 three-run innings in his first start with the Stripers since being optioned by Atlanta on April 13.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett opened the scoring with a bang in the second inning thanks to a two-run home run from Eddys Leonard (2). The IronPigs cut the lead in half in the third inning with an RBI double off the bat of Justin Crawford. Just after Smith-Shawver's exit in the sixth, Lehigh Valley took the lead with a two-out, two-run single from Buddy Kennedy off Chad Kuhl. The IronPigs extended their lead to 5-2, but the Stripers kept it close in the eighth as Matthew Batten singled home a run to make it 5-3. Leonard tripled with two outs in the ninth to bring up the tying run, but the comeback ended there.
Key Contributors: Leonard (2-for-4, triple, homer, 2 RBIs) had a big day in the nine slot. Smith-Shawver (L, 0-1) tossed a season-high 5.2 innings (5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO). Luke Waddell and James McCann each ended the night with two-hit games. Lehigh Valley's Nabil Crismatt (W, 3-1) ended the night with a quality start while two-RBI efforts from Crawford and Kennedy and a home run from Otto Kemp helped lead the offense.
Noteworthy: Leonard collected a pair of extra-base hits in a game for the first time this season. Outfielders Carlos Rodriguez and Bryan De La Cruz each made their Gwinnett debut in the game. Rodriguez is the Braves No. 29 prospect while De La Cruz opened the season on the Atlanta roster.
Next Game (Saturday, April 19): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Braves No. 3 prospect Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 7.11 ERA) takes the mound for the Stripers against Lehigh Valley's Kyle Tyler (1-1, 3.68 ERA). The Stripers rebrand into the Malmo Oat Milkers, minor league baseball's 121 st team. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans to the ballpark will receive a Chopper bobblehead courtesy of Coca-Cola. Get to the ballpark early for a live performance from local Atlanta band The Roundabouts starting the time gates open until 5:15 p.m. at The Cove for the second edition of Soundcheck Saturday. Also, join the Stripers in honoring National Autism Acceptance Month. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network.
