Bisons Swept by Syracuse on Friday

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, N.Y. - The bats started to come alive for the Buffalo Bisons in game two of their doubleheader against the Syracuse Mets, but they were unable to overcome several big innings and were swept on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse won the first game 3-0, and game two of the twin bill 11-5.

Eric Lauer started the first game of the doubleheader, working five innings for the third straight start. However, a pair of RBI base hits were all the offense the Mets would need to open up a 2-0 lead late in the game and eventually 3-0. Niko Goodrum had an RBI double to plate the game's first run and was followed two batters later by Joey Meneses' RBI double. Gilberto Celestino hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth for the three-run advantage.

Jonatan Clase had two of Buffalo's four hits in the loss, while Davis Schneider and Steward Berroa were each credited with base hits. Schneider led off the top of the second inning with a single to left field but was eventually put out on a fielder's choice.

Syracuse used several home runs in the night cap to race out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jon Singleton hit the first of his two homers in the game for a 1-0 advantage, followed two batters later by a Billy McKinney solo home run that doubled the lead. The Mets scored twice more against Bobby Milacki in the bottom of the second inning for a 4-0 lead. While Celestino's second home run of the day was a two-run homer in the bottom of the third for a 6-0 advantage through three innings.

The Bisons' offense tried to rally with four runs in the top of the fifth inning, bringing the deficit to 6-4. Buffalo would bring eight batters to the plate in the inning to help get within two runs. Christian Bethancourt belted a two-run home run to start the rally, while Joey Loperfido added a sacrifice fly that scored Michael Turconi, and Riley Tirotta added an RBI double.

However, the Mets countered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. The big blow was Singleton's second home run of the game, this time a three-run shot. It capped the big inning for Syracuse to expand the lead to 11-4.

Rainer Nunez hit the sixth combined home run of the game with a two-out solo home run off of Anthony Gose in the top of the sixth inning to bring Buffalo within six runs, 11-5.

Eric Pardinho and Braydon Fisher each pitched an inning of scoreless relief in game two's loss. The Bisons used five pitchers in the game overall.

The Bisons and Syracuse are scheduled to meet for game five of the six-game series Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Trenton Wallace will start for Buffalo at NBT Bank Stadium. You can hear all of the action with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starting at 12:45 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com.

