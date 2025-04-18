Jacksonville Bullpen Shuts Down Memphis in Win

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jack Winkler's fifth inning home run was the difference in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds Friday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Tied at two, Jacksonville (14-5) took their largest lead of the game in the top of the fifth. Heriberto Hernandez reached on an error to start the inning. Two batters later, Jack Winkler (2) walloped an opposite field two-run homer off Memphis (9-8) starter Gordon Graceffo (L, 0-2) putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-2.

Memphis quickly responded in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Bryan Torres (2) crushed a solo home run pulling the Redbirds to within one, 4-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first in the top of the first. Jakob Marsee singled and reached third on a two-base fielding error on Memphis outfielder Michael Helman. Maximo Acosta grounded out but Marsee scored the first run of the game.

The Redbirds equalized in the bottom of the first. After two quick outs, José Fermín singled and went to second on a wild pitch. Jimmy Crooks drove in Fermín with a base hit, tying the game at one.

Jacksonville regained the lead in the top of the second. Troy Johnston (2) started the frame with a solo shot putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-1.

Memphis was held to one run until the bottom of the fourth. Crooks walked to start the inning and was thrown out at second on a fielder's choice two batters later. With Helman at first, Matt Lloyd and Ryan Vilade smacked consecutive singles, plating Helman to even the game at two.

The Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen shined again as John Rooney, Luarbert Arias and Josh Simpson (S, 2) combined for four scoreless frames and three strikeouts while scattering just two hits.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Saturday's 4:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Adam Mazur (1-1, 1.26 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Ian Bedell (0-1, 7.71 ERA). Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

