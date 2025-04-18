Offense Explodes in Friday Night Victory

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

The calendar says April, but the temps felt like June as the Columbus Clippers hosted the Louisville Bats in front of 7,573 fans on Friday night at Huntington Park. The largest crowd of the season was treated to the highest run total of the season from the hometown ballclub as the ClipShow put 13 runs up on the scoreboard.

Milan Tolentino got the party started for the ClipShow in the bottom of the second. The Mission Viejo, California native connected on a four-seam fastball from Louisville starter Chase Petty and lined it off of the front of the scoreboard. His first career Triple-A home run gave Columbus an early 1-0 lead.

Things got wild in the bottom of the third. Will Brennan led off with a single, continuing his streak of reaching base in every game during the month of April. In an attempt to move him over, Micah Pries laid down a picture perfect sacrifice bunt, the throw to first was wild, however, allowing Pries to reach safely and advance to second, Brennan moved to third. Will Wilson stepped to the plate next and sent a hard grounder to third, Levi Jordan was unable to find the handle on the baseball to make the throw, Brennan scored on the play. Johnathan Rodríguez then reached on a fielder's choice, which loaded the bases with nobody away. Kody Huff was next up and he delivered in grand fashion, crushing a 402 foot grand slam into the lawn seats at Huntington Park, extending the Clippers lead to 6-0.

Clippers added some insurance in the bottom of the fifth on Will Wilson's fifth home run of the year. The solo blast over the left field bleachers made the score 7-0.

Ryan Webb easily turned in his best performance on the mound of the young season. The Clippers southpaw only surrendered one hit through his first six innings of work. The Bats would get him for a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, Webb left the game to a thunderous ovation from the Huntington Park faithful for a job well done. He struck out six while walking just two.

Columbus added six more runs en route to a 13-4 victory, Columbus improves to 12-5 on the year, Louisville falls to 9-10. It's matinee baseball on Saturday as the series continues at Huntington Park. First pitch scheduled for 4:05pm. Don't miss you chance to meet Bluey at the game on Saturday. The Huntington Park gates will open at 3:00pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

