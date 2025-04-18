Iowa Drop Game Four of Series to St. Paul 11-8
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped game four of the six-game series to the St. Paul Saints 11-8 at Principal Park on Friday, April 18.
The St. Paul Saints got on the board early in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead in favor of the Saints.
The Iowa Cubs immediately answered for a 2-1 lead as Christian Franklin led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer. Jonathon Long followed with a single and an RBI as he plated Moises Ballesteros after he singled as well.
In the bottom of the second inning, Chase Strumpf hit a one-out single, then Franklin and Owen Caissie drew back-to-back walks for Ballesteros to hit a sac fly and plate Strumpf for a 3-1 lead.
The following inning, Long led off the third inning with a walk, the team's third walk, then Ben Cowles ripped a double to center field and scored Alcantara as the lead grew to 4-1. Greg Allen followed with a sac fly and scored Cowles from third base for a 5-1 lead.
In the fourth, the Saints took the lead for the rest of the game as they scored eight unanswered runs for a 9-6 lead.
After a few quiet innings for the I-Cubs added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 9-7 deficit.
St. Paul added two more runs of insurance for an 11-7 game heading into the bottom of the ninth.
The I-Cubs had one more chance in the bottom ninth as Allen cut the deficit down to three with a single and plated Alcantara for an 11-8 deficit but that was all the I-Cubs could put together, dropping their second game of the series.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Saturday, April 19 as first pitch is slated for 3:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Chris Flexen will take the mound for Iowa.
##CUBS##
