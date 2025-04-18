Saints Outhit I-Cubs in 11-8 Victory
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
DES MOINES, IA - In the last two games the St. Paul Saints have given up 26 runs to the Iowa Cubs. Perhaps if you can't prevent them from scoring then you must outhit them and outhit them they did on Friday night at Principal Park. Eight of nine Saints collected a hit, seven of nine scored a run, and six of nine drove in a run in an 11-8 win.
Jeferson Morales put the Saints on top in the first inning with a solo blast to left, his second of the season, making it 1-0.
The I-Cubs would score the next five runs and got a long ball of their own in the bottom of the inning as Christian Franklin led off with a solo homer to right-center, his second of the season, tying the game at one. With one out Moises Ballesteros singled to left, Matt Shaw walked, and Jonathan Long singled to left-center knocking in Ballesteros giving the I-Cubs a 2-1 lead.
The I-Cubs added to the lead in the second as the first three hitters reached on a single from Chase Strumpf and back-to-back walks. A sacrifice fly from Ballesteros increased the lead to 3-1.
For the third consecutive inning the I-Cubs plated runs. With one out and one on, Ben Cowles doubled to right-center knocking in a run, making it 4-1, as he took third on the throw home. Greg Allen's sacrifice fly made the score 5-1.
After scoring 10 runs through the first three games of the series, the Saints scored five runs in the fourth inning alone to take the lead. With one out Yunior Severino singled to right-center. He moved to third on a double to center by Mike Ford. Back-to-back RBI singles by Carson McCusker and Armando Alvarez got the Saints to within two at 5-3. With two outs Anthony Prato's RBI single to right made it 5-4. That was followed by a two-run double to right-center by Ryan Fitzgerald giving the Saints a 6-5 lead.
Carson McCusker continued his hot start to the season. With one out in the fifth Severino singled to left and Ford walked. McCusker then slugged a three-run homer to center, his fifth of the season, giving the Saints a 9-5 lead. McCusker finished 2-4 with a home run, four RBI, and two runs scored.
Four walks and a base hit led to two runs for the I-Cubs in the sixth. With one out back-to-back walks put runners at first and second. With two outs Ballesteros knocked in a run with a single to right-center cutting the Saints lead to 9-6. After a walk to Matt Shaw loaded the bases, Ryan Jensen was removed for Huascar Ynoa. He walked the first batter he faced to force in a run and make it 9-7.
The Saints built back their four-run lead with two in the eighth. The first three hitters reached on a walk to Alvarez and back-to-back singles by Patrick Winkel and Anthony Prato, the latter knocking in a run increasing the lead to 10-7. Prato finished 3-4 with two RBI, and a run scored. With one out Morales walked to load the bases and an Emmanuel Rodriguez groundout plated a run making it 11-7.
The I-Cubs would get a run in the ninth on an RBI single by Allen, but Anthony Misiewicz would slam the door shut giving the Saints the win.
The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday afternoon at 3:08 p.m. The Saints send Major League rehabber, RHP Pablo López (NR) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Chris Flexen (2-0, 0.55). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
