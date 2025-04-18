Bats Clobbered by Clippers in 13-2 Drubbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A few mistakes by starter Chase Petty on the mound and a couple miscues by the Louisville Bats in the field escalated into a rout by the Columbus Clippers. Headlined by a grand slam, the Clippers eclipsed the Bats, 13-2 on Friday night at Huntington Park.

Petty (L, 0-2) made quick work of the first five batters he faced, but one mistake, a fastball over the middle of the plate to Milan Tolentino, proved costly, as Tolentino sent the ball 403 feet to right field for a home run. Petty averted any further damage, but the Clippers nonetheless grabbed a 1-0 lead.

That homer broke the seal against Petty and in the third inning the game unraveled, largely due to self-inflicted wounds. After a leadoff single, the Bats' shaky defense proved costly. A bunt rolled Petty's way, but his errant throw to first squandered a chance for an out and put two runners in scoring position. Levi Jordan committed Louisville's second error, failing to corral a grounder which loaded the bases. The Clippers pounced on those miscues promptly. Kody Huff opened the floodgates, crushing a grand slam to widen Columbus' lead to 6-0.

Despite Columbus' five-run third inning, Petty returned to the mound and tossed a scoreless frame in the fourth but yielded the third Clippers dinger of the day in the fifth. Petty exited after 4.2 innings with the Bats down 7-0, although only two runs were earned. While Petty's start was derailed by a few mistakes, his season-high eight punchouts offered a bright spot.

Ryan Webb (W, 1-1) on the other end held down the fort for the Clippers. After walking Tyler Callihan and throwing 21 pitches in the opening frame, Webb locked in. Surrendering just one hit, Webb shut down the Bats in the first five innings.

In the sixth, Louisville managed to crack the scoreboard. Callihan doubled to left and Bryson Brigman walked to put two runners on with one out. Rece Hinds put the Bats on the board with a two-run double. Still, it barely made a dent with the large lead established by the Clippers.

Moreover, those runs were neutralized immediately in the bottom of the frame before Louisville even recorded an out. The first four Columbus hitters reached via three singles and a walk, bringing Huff to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs for a second time. Not wanting to repeat history, Carson Rudd pitched around Huff, resulting in a walk which forced in a run. The Clippers tacked on as a hit by pitch plated a third run.

Columbus padded its lead to 13-2 in the eighth and maintained it with a scoreless ninth inning to put the Bats away. The Clippers set a season-high with 13 runs, while Louisville's 11-run defeat marks its largest loss of 2025.

Coming off a game where all nine hitters scored, Friday's loss was a stark contrast. The Bats only managed three hits. Hinds' double, which plated Louisville's two runs, was the only extra-base knock of the night. Making his Bats and Reds organizational debut, reliever Albert Abreu tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Bats (9-10) will look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Park in the fifth of six games against the Clippers (12-5). First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET., and Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

