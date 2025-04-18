Two In The Ninth Gives Knights A Walk-Off Win
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights put an end to their nine-game skid in emphatic fashion on Saturday night. Justin Dunn turned in an outstanding performance on the mound and Andre Lipcius connected with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Charlotte finished the night with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Sounds.
All evening the pitching and defense for both teams was the story. Dunn spun six scoreless innings and scattered three hits with four strikeouts. The Knights right-hander now leads all pitchers in the International League in strikeouts.
Nashville's starting pitcher, Tobias Myers, kept pace and both teams were held without a run until the Sounds broke through with a Sacrifice Fly in the seventh inning. Charlotte turned to Garrett Schoenle and Adisyn Coffey down the stretch. The latter escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the ninth to keep the Knights within a run.
In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Bryan Ramos began the rally when he was hit by a pitch. Bobby Dalbec promptly tied the score 1-1 with an RBI double off the right field wall. Dalbec moved to third on a fielding error and the winning run was 90-feet away.
The Sounds intentionally walked Tristan Gray to set up a potential double-play; however, the strategy backfired when Lipcius roped the first pitch he saw into right-centerfield for a walk-off single.
Greg Jones Jr. was a force at the top of the batting order for the Knights all game. The Charlotte centerfielder went 2-for-3 with a walk and stole a season-high three bases. Nashville was limited to four total hits in the contest, all singles.
The same two teams square off at Truist Field on Saturday night for Game Five of the series. The first pitch is set for 6:05pm ET.
