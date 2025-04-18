Redbirds Drop Second Straight Game to Jumbo Shrimp
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds lost game four of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miamin Marlins) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Catcher Jimmy Crooks continued his hot start to the 2025 season. The team leader in RBIs extended his mark to 14 with a game-tying single in the first inning. The left-handed hitter went 1-for-3 with a walk and the RBI. Right fielder Bryan Torres hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (0-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits, walked none and struck out five in 5.0 innings pitched. Both earned runs allowed by the right-handed pitcher came on two home runs. The Memphis bullpen allowed just two baserunners and struck out five in the final 4.0 innings. Andre Granillo recorded four strikeouts in 2.0 scoreless innings.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, April 19 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
