Sounds Score Early and Hold on Late for 5-4 Win Thursday Night

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Nashville gave themselves complete command of the series in Charlotte with a 5-4 on Thursday night to take a three-game series lead over the Knights. Carlos Rodriguez pitched four-plus innings for the Sounds and struck out seven for the third time in his four starts.

The Sounds jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a run in each of the first five innings. Ernesto Martinez Jr. struck first with a RBI double to score Jared Oliva who kept the inning alive with a two-out triple. Wes Clarke hit a home run on the first pitch of the second inning and Oliva followed suit with his fourth home run of the year in the third inning to make it back-to-back games with a home run. Daz Cameron and Raynel Delgado collected the final two RBI of the night on sacrifice flies.

The Knights scored their first two runs off Rodriguez in the bottom of the fifth. Three of the four hits allowed by the Brewers' no. 22-ranked prospect came in the inning, including a pair of doubles before Easton McGee came on in relief. He struck out the first batter he faced to get out of the inning. McGee worked the sixth inning for the Sounds and saw another run come across on two hits.

Vinny Nittoli pitched the seventh for Nashville. A pair of two-out singles and a walk in between cut the Sounds lead to 5-4. Nittoli struck out his second batter of the inning to prevent any further damage from being done.

Southpaw Tyler Jay was tasked with the final two innings for the Sounds. He worked around a two-out single by getting his lone strikeout of his outing to end the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to collect his first save of the season.

After scoring their fifth run of the night, the Sounds were limited to just one hit and had four total baserunners over the final four innings.

The Sounds will look to make it four wins in a row and the Knights look to end a nine-game slide when the series continues on Friday night at Truist Field in Charlotte. RHP Tobias Myers (0-1, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to make his third rehab start with the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:04 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

JARED GOT OLIVA THAT ONE: Jared Oliva has homered in consecutive games for the second time this season after his third-inning solo blast on Thursday night. It was his fourth home run of the year after also homering in back-to-back games on April 5 at Gwinnett and April 8 at home against Memphis. Oliva had seven home runs with Double-A Arkansas playing in 69 games for the Mariners Double-A farm club in the Texas League in 2024. It's the seventh time in his professional career with a home run in consecutive games and the first time he has done it twice in the same season. He also recorded a triple as part of a 2-for-3 night at the plate on Thursday. Through the first 16 games of the season, Oliva is hitting .305 (18-for-59) with two doubles, four home runs, a triple, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored, and is a perfect 10-for-10 on stolen bases.

SAVE THE DAY: Tyler Jay earned his first save of the season and his first since August 18, 2024, on the road at Durham. The left-hander and former 6th overall pick by the Twins in 2015 set a single-season career-high with three saves in 2024. Through his first six appearances in 2025, Jay is 1-0 and a save with a 1.59 ERA. In limited action, he has allowed three hits in 5.2 IP and has three strikeouts and a walk to hold opponents to a .150 BAA and carries a 0.71 WHIP.

SEVENS WILD: Brewers no. 22-rated prospect Carlos Rodriguez struck out another seven batters over his 4.2 IP on Thursday night to give him back-to-back seven strikeout games and seven Ks in three of his first four starts to begin the season. His 25 strikeouts after Thursday's outing have him sitting fourth in the International League and jumped Logan Henderson for the team lead. After entering the game with a 0.61 ERA, his 1.40 ERA has him with the seventh-best ERA in the league among qualified pitchers.

