Redbirds to Host Player Autograph Sessions, Presented by Sylvamo
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the addition of free autograph sessions before all Friday and Saturday home games during the 2025 season, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.
Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitchers Michael McGreevy and Ian Bedell will kick off the series on Friday, April 18 from 2:00 p.m. CDT to 2:25 p.m. CDT. Sem Robberse and Alex Cornwell are scheduled for Saturday's session.
Player cards are printed on Accent Opaque 100lb cover provided by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Redbirds to Host Player Autograph Sessions, Presented by Sylvamo - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints up Their Sustainability Game by Partnering with R.World for Reusable Serveware - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Top Tides 4-2 for Second Comeback Win of Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Ride Strong Pitching to Win over Redbirds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Score Early and Hold on Late for 5-4 Win Thursday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Shuts out Buffalo, 2-0, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Loses Back And Forth Affair - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds to Host Player Autograph Sessions, Presented by Sylvamo
- Redbirds Cooled by Jumbo Shrimp in First Home Loss of Season
- Memphis Pushes Home Streak to Six Unbeaten to Start 2025
- Redbirds Stay Hot at Home, Take Care of Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership with WMC-TV