Redbirds to Host Player Autograph Sessions, Presented by Sylvamo

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the addition of free autograph sessions before all Friday and Saturday home games during the 2025 season, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitchers Michael McGreevy and Ian Bedell will kick off the series on Friday, April 18 from 2:00 p.m. CDT to 2:25 p.m. CDT. Sem Robberse and Alex Cornwell are scheduled for Saturday's session.

Player cards are printed on Accent Opaque 100lb cover provided by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.