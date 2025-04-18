Scranton Defeats Durham 5-0
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Three Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the RailRiders defeated the Durham Bulls 5-0 in front of a paid attendance of 8,642 at the DBAP on Friday night.
Allan Winans worked three-plus scoreless, with Sean Boyle (W, 2-2) working five shutout frames to lead the RailRiders (11-7) to the series' tying victory.
Durham (11-8) managed just three singles, two from Tre Morgan and the other by Carson Williams.
Paul Gervase (L, 0-2) suffered the loss, opening the game for Durham, tossing two innings. Joe Rock then threw the next four, permitting three runs.
TJ Rumfield connected for a first inning, two-run homer against Gervase. Scranton then drove three doubles in the third inning to score runs against Rock.
Gervase Opener: Paul Gervase started Friday night's game, making his first start since 2019 when he was pitching for Pfeiffer University. Gervase had thrown 88 consecutive relief appearances in his pro career.
Simpson To MLB: Bulls center fielder Chandler Simpson had his contract selected by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday morning. Hours later, Simpson was on a mid-afternoon flight to Tampa, meeting his major league teammates in the middle of the Rays' home game against the New York Yankees.
Second Shutout: Blanked by the RailRiders on Friday, the Bulls suffered their second shutout defeat of the season. Durham was beaten 2-0 by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the home opener on April 1st.
Series Continues: Joe Boyle (0-1, 2.25) is slated to start for the Bulls on Saturday night against Zach Messinger (0-0, 4.63) at 6:35 PM ET.
