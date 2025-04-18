Chasers Top Tides 4-2 for Second Comeback Win of Series

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored three in the eighth inning for the team's second late comeback win of the week, a 4-2 win over the Norfolk Tides Thursday night at Werner Park.

After both starting pitchers threw scoreless first innings, Thursday's game entered a rain delay before the second inning began. After 1 hour and 29 minutes, play resumed with both teams diving into their bullpens to finish the game.

Omaha and Norfolk kept the game knotted at 0-0 over the first five innings, with Chandler Champlain offering a scoreless first inning to start the game. Jacob Wallace took the mound out of the delay with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief and Ryan Brady added on 2.0 scoreless frames in his Triple-A debut.

The Storm Chasers were first onto the board, with Brian O'Keefe opening the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo homer, his second in as many games, for a 1-0 Omaha lead. The lead did not last long, however, as the Tides struck Andrew Hoffmann for two runs on three hits and a walk in the seventh, giving Norfolk a 2-1 lead.

Junior Fernandez kept the deficit to a run and worked a scoreless eighth inning, then the Chasers began to mount a comeback in the bottom half. Nick Loftin drew a leadoff walk in the eighth, then Tyler Gentry was hit by a pitch with two outs and Luke Maile drew a walk to load the bases. With two strikes and two outs in the frame, first baseman Harold Castro lined a bases-clearing triple into the right-center field ally to put Omaha ahead 4-2, completing the second eighth inning comeback of the week for the club.

Jonathan Bowlan took the mound in the 9th and worked a 1-2-3 inning to earn his second save of the week and close out Omaha's second win of the series as well.

The Chasers return to action Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT, in the fourth of the six-game series at Werner Park.

