Sixth Inning Rally Carries Chasers To 10-8 Win Over Tides

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored eight runs in the sixth inning for the team's third come-from-behind win of the week, a 10-8 victory Friday night over the Norfolk Tides at Werner Park.

Norfolk jumped out to an early lead, tagging starter Noah Cameron for three runs in the first and two in the fourth, both times with home runs. Luca Tresh plated a run in the third with a groundout, but Omaha found itself down 5-1 in the middle of the fifth inning.

Tresh homered in the bottom of the fifth, then the Storm Chasers took control of the game in the sixth. All nine hitters in the lineup reached to open the inning, with Joey Wiemer reaching base on an error to start things off. Nick Pratto and Nelson Velázquez each singled in a run, then Tresh doubled to clear the bases, giving him 5 runs batted in on the night for what at the time was a 7-5 lead.

John Rave followed Tresh's double with an RBI single, then Harold Castro singled in one more and Tyler Gentry grounded out to score a run and cap the eight-run sixth inning.

Cameron was limited to 4.0 innings in his start and struck out six, but Omaha's bullpen responded with shutdown innings behind him. Taylor Clarke offered a scoreless fifth inning, then Austin Cox fired two scoreless frames with four strikeouts to earn his second win of the year.

Eric Cerantola worked a scoreless eighth but ran into trouble in the ninth, as Norfolk scored three runs and tried to mount a comeback. Junior Fernandez followed Cerantola and secured the final out of the game to earn his second save of the season in a 10-8 win for Omaha.

Nick Loftin finished the day 2-for-2 with 2 doubles and 3 walks, while Rave, Pratto, Velázquez, Nick Gordon and Tresh each added two-hit days as well.

Chandler Champlain heads back to the mound Saturday with a 2:05 p.m. CT start in the fifth game of the series at Werner Park.

