Barrera Blasts Bulls Past RailRiders with 4-3 Walk-Off Win

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Bulls catcher Tres Barrera blasted a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give Durham a 4-3 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Bulls center fielder Tristan Peters reached base three times with two hits, including his first home run of the season, which gave Durham a 1-0 advantage in the second. He would later drive in the go-ahead run in the fourth with an infield single.

Right-hander Joey Gerber (2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 SO) fired two scoreless frames once again as an opener, with reliever Joey Krehbiel (0.2 IP, 1 SO) earning the victory. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre righty Yenny De Los Santos (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER) suffered the loss.

It's A Walk-Off: Barrera's game-winning big fly was the Bulls' first walk-off home run since Niko Hulsizer on May 20, 2023 versus Nashville.

Series Win: The Bulls have won three of their first four series of the 2025 campaign, with the lone exception being a series split with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Durham's first six-game homestand of the season.

Opening Up: In four starts this season as an opener, right-hander Joey Gerber has fired eight scoreless frames, yielding three hits and four walks while striking out ten.

What's Next: Following tomorrow's off day, Durham travels to Nashville for a six-game road trip to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate. The Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 29 for a 12-game homestand, starting with a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

