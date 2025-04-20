Yet Another Postponement, Saints and I-Cubs Rained Out, Doubleheader Next Time Saints in Town
April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints have already played one doubleheader this season. They have three more on the schedule over the next nine days. The Saints can tack on one more as their series finale against the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park was postponed due to rain.
The two teams will make up the game the next time the Saints are in town, May 13-18. The five doubleheaders will surpass the franchise record of four played in 2024.
The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates). Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.com, MiLB.com, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
