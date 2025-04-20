Sounds Outlast the Knights 10-4

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Sometimes one big inning can be the difference in a game. On Saturday night at Truist Field, the Nashville Sounds put together a big inning and the Charlotte Knights never could quite overcome it. The Knights ended up falling 10-4.

Charlotte's starting pitcher, Owen White, surrendered a soft run in the first inning on a bloop double to right field coupled with a feebly hit single. In the second, Nashville used loud contact to take a 6-0 lead. The Sounds hit a Grand Slam and a solo Home Run. White bounced back, held the visitors to one run over the next three frames, and retired the final seven batters he faced.

The Knights were able to generate a few scoring opportunities by stringing together hits; however, Charlotte's first three runs all came on solo Homers. Bobby Dalbec hit a solo shot to right field in the second inning, Travis Jankowski left the yard in the fifth, and Tim Elko dinged the foul pole in the sixth. The Knight's final run of the game came on an RBI groundout in the eighth.

Jankowski, Dalbec, Elko, Kyle Teel, and Andre Lipcius all finished the contest with two hits. Ramos, Colson Montgomery, and Brandon Drury also chipped in a base-hit. The 13 hits recorded were the most by the Knights in a game this year.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon where the Knights will attempt to finish the homestand on a high note. The action between Charlotte and Nashville begins at 1:05pm ET.

