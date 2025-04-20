Mud Hens' Rally Falls Short in Final Game against Indians

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens wrapped up their road trip against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, April 20, with first pitch being delivered at 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis came out swinging in the bottom of the first, with Nick Solak launching a two-run homer to left-center-with no outs. Matt Gorski followed up with a sharp single to left, and both Billy Cook and DJ Stewart worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. A passed ball by the Mud Hens' catcher allowed Gorski to get home, forcing an early call to the bullpen as Ryan Miller replaced starter Matt Manning. The damage continued as Abrahan Gutierrez laced a two-run single, and Tsung-Che Cheng added a base knock, but the Indians would strand two and take a 5-0 lead in the opening frame.

The Mud Hens didn't stay quiet for long. In the top of the fourth, the bats came alive. Riley Unroe ripped a single up the middle to move Jahmai Jones to third, and a fielding miscue by the Indians loaded the bases with nobody out. Stephen Scott stepped up and delivered a two-run single, putting Toledo on the board. Andrew Navigato and Brewer Hicklen each followed with RBI singles of their own, and Jace Jung added a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Hao-Yu Lee capped off the rally with an RBI single, knotting things up 5-5.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Indians regained the lead when Liover Peguero roped a triple to center and was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Cook, making it 6-5 in favor of Indianapolis.

The Mud Hens answered right back in the top of the sixth. Lee came through once again with an RBI single, plating the tying run and evening the score at 6-6. In the home half of the inning, Matt Gorski and Darick Hall each chipped in RBI singles for the Indians, followed by another run-scoring knock from Peguero, giving Indianapolis a 9-6 cushion.

The Indians added one more insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, when Solak stepped to the dish with the bases loaded and drove in Gutierrez with a sharp single, stretching the lead to 10-6, which would stand as the final score.

The Mud Hens will return home to Fifth Third Field on Tuesday, April 22, to open up a new series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Brewer Hicklen (3-5, 1 RBI)

