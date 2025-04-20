SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-8) vs. Durham Bulls (12-8)

April 20, 2025 | Game 20 | Road Game 15 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | First Pitch 5:05 P.M.

RH Erick Leal (1-2, 4.70) vs. RH Joey Gerber (0-1, 8.31)

Leal: Allowed 1 R on 4 H over 6.1 IP with 4 K & 1 BB in 4/15 Win @ DUR (9-1 SWB)

Gerber: Former RailRiders reliever opening for RH Connor Seabold (1-1, 6.08); Second start this week

LAST TIME OUT- Durham, NC (April 19, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were no-hit by the Durham Bulls on Saturday night in a 4-0 loss at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Three Bulls pitchers combined to limit the RailRiders to three walks and hold the club hitless in a game for the first time in nearly 11 years.

The Bulls, playing as the Toros Bravos as part of Copa de la Diversión, took a 2-0 lead three batters in against RailRiders starter Zach Messinger. Tanner Murray and Bob Seymour each singled and scored on a double from Eloy Jimenez. Messinger escaped the inning without further damage thanks to a stellar throw from Everson Pereira that nabbed Jimenez trying to score and a pair of strikeouts.

Durham added a run in the sixth on a hit batter, a walk and a single. The Bulls capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a run on three singles.

Joe Boyle (1-1) held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre without a hit over six innings, walking two and striking out seven. Cole Sulser worked the seventh and eighth innings and Jacob Waguespack faced four batters in the ninth to complete the no-hitter. Messinger (0-1) took the loss after allowing the runs in the first. The RailRiders right-hander struck out eight over five innings of work, a season-best by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher.

BEEN A WHILE- Saturday's combined no-hitter by Durham marked the first time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been no-hit since April 26, 2014. Dave Miley's RailRiders were held hitless by the Durham Bulls. Mike Montgomery struck out nine over 8.1 hitless frames on 106 pitches. Brad Boxberger took over and induced a groundout before striking out Jose Pirela to cap the bid. Russ Canzler's second inning walk proved to be the lone baserunner for the RailRiders.

TAKE TWO- Erick Leal makes his second start of the series this evening. The right-hander worked 6.1 innings on Tuesday morning to afternoon, which was the first quality start of the season by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher. Prior to Tuesday, no RailRiders starter had worked into the sixth inning, let alone the seventh.

NO-HIT NOTE- Durham's Saturday bid was the second no-hitter of the week in the International League. On Wednesday, Worcester no-hit Rochester in game one of a doubleheader. Three WooSox arms combined for that feat as well.

PINCHED- Catcher Edinson Durán was used as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth on Saturday night. It was just the second Triple-A game for the 22-year-old and just his third Triple-A at-bat. He appeared in one game at the end of the 2023 season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SNAPPED- Jorbit Vivas saw his six-game hitting streak and eight-game on-base streak broken with an 0-for-4 night at the plate Friday.

8K- Zach Messinger struck out eight over five innings Saturday night. Prior to this outing, seven strikeouts was the season-high by any SWB arm. Erick Leal retired seven on strikes in his 4/01 start at Syracuse and Allan Winans matched the feat in Friday's game against the Bulls.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Three SWB pitchers combined to shut out Durham Friday night. It was the RailRiders second shutout of the season, having just blanked Rochester 8-0 in the final game of their set on Sunday. The 2024 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff recorded eight shutouts over 149 games played.

MORE INJURY ISSUES- Outfielder Duke Ellis was shelved on Friday. The Yankees placed the 27-year-old on the 7-Day Injured List and activated catcher Edinson Durán off the Development list for a second time this week. The RailRiders now have 12 players listed on the IL, including five that have been placed there in the last week.

ON DECK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field this week to host the Charlotte Knights. The Knights have not played in Moosic since early August during the 2019 season. The RailRiders went to Charlotte in 2023, winning four out of six and hitting 18 home runs during the week.

ONE LEAGUE/ TWO SEASONS- Much like the last two years, the International League will play a split schedule. The team with the best record after the first 75 games will be crowned as the first-half champion and will host the team with the best record over the second half in a best-of-three playoff series at the end of September. The International League winner will play the top team from the Pacific Coast League in Las Vegas on September 27 to determine the Triple-A National Champion.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 10-8 to Tampa Bay in ten innings on Saturday. The Yankees built an 8-4 lead thanks to three runs batted in by Aaron Judge, but the Rays tied it in the bottom of the ninth and won it on a walk-off home run by Jonathan Aranda... Somerset was edged by Altoona 2-1. The Curve broke up a 1-1 tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth... Hudson Valley tagged Wilmington for seven runs in the third inning during an 8-0 win. Bryce Cunningham struck out nine - the fifth straight Renegades starter with nine strikeouts this week... Tampa was walked-off by St. Lucie 4-3 in 12 innings.

