Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Monteverde Makes MLB Debut

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Patrick Monteverde made his major league debut Saturday for the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Monteverde came out of the bullpen for the Marlins, striking out four in 3.2 innings of work in the Marlins' 11-10 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies.

A native of Pittsburgh, Monteverde began his collegiate career in 2017 at Division III Virginia Wesleyan. He transferred to Division II Seton Hill for three seasons before transferring to Texas Tech for the 2021 season, when he pitched to a 7-4 record and 3.75 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 86.1 innings.

Miami selected Monteverde in the eighth round of the 2021 draft. The southpaw reached Triple-A Jacksonville for the first time in 2023. He pitched in 19 games, including 15 starts, with the Jumbo Shrimp between 2023-25, posting a 6-5 record and 71 strikeouts against 38 walks in 88.0 innings.

Monteverde is the second former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays). Monteverde is the 1,028th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

