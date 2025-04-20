April 20th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Cancelled

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Due to current rain showers and impending inclement weather throughout the day, the Omaha Storm Chasers' home game against the Norfolk Tides has been cancelled today - Sunday, April 20th - due to inclement weather.

With today's game being the final time Omaha and Norfolk play each other this season, the game will not be made up at a later date. With the cancellation, Omaha wins the series against Norfolk, 3 games to 2.

All tickets from Sunday, April 20th may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to a future event in the 2025 season at Werner Park.

All exchanges can be done in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone, or online (for a $1.00 per ticket fee). All exchanges are subject to availability. All event dates, times and promotions are subject to change and no part of the ticket price will be refunded. Exchanges into premium nights will have an added upcharge.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, April 29 vs. Indianapolis, with a 11:05 a.m. CT first pitch against Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate. Omaha's next game is Tuesday, April 22 on the road against the Toledo Mud Hens, with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.

For tickets and more information, please visitomahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media.

