Jumbo Shrimp Outlast Redbirds with Extra Inning Win

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Troy Johnston drove in the eventual winning run in the top of the tenth in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 8-7, 10-inning win over the Memphis Redbirds Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Tied at seven, Agustín Ramírez started the inning at second and scored on a one-out double from Johnston giving Jacksonville (15-6) an 8-7 advantage.

José Barrero, the potential tying run started the bottom of the tenth at second, César Prieto sacrificed him to third. Ryan Vilade popped out and Gavin Collins walked. With the potential winning run at first, Mike Antico popped out, sealing the Jumbo Shrimp's win.

After a scoreless first, the Jumbo Shrimp took the early lead in the second. Deyvison De Los Santos doubled and scored on a double from Johnston in the ensuing at-bat for a 1-0 lead.

Memphis (10-9) took the lead back in the bottom of the second. Barrero singled and Vilade walked two batters later. Gavin Collins (1) followed with a three-run homer putting the Redbirds ahead 3-1.

Jacksonville's offense exploded in the top of the third. Jakob Marsee (3) walloped a solo homer cutting the deficit to 3-2. Maximo Acosta walked and went to second on a base hit from Ramirez. De Los Santos followed with a base hit but Acosta was thrown out trying to score the tying run. With runners at first and second, Johnston smacked his second hit of the day, plating Ramírez, tying the game at three. De Los Santos went to second on the base hit and scored the go-ahead run on a single from Heriberto Hernandez. Jacob Berry (1) blew the game open with a three-run blast putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 7-3.

Memphis slowly clawed back. With two outs in the sixth, Prieto doubled and scored on a double from Vilade.

Matt Koperniak (1) crushed a solo shot with two outs in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 7-5.

The Redbirds evened the game in the top of the ninth. Vilade started the frame with a walk and scored from first on a double from Collins. A bunt single coupled with a throwing error allowed Collins to score the tying run.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville welcomes in the Gwinnett Stripers for a six-game set beginning on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at VyStar Ballpark.

