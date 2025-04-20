Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 20 vs. Worcester

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (9-9) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-14)

Sunday, April 20, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

LHP Shane Drohan (2-0, 1.93) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (0-1, 7.20)

FIGHT AT THE BAT RACK: The Rochester Red Wings came out of the gates swinging Saturday afternoon, posting a season-high 17 hits in a 12-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox to snap an eight-game skid...all nine Red Wings starters recorded a hit in the contest, paced by 3B BRADY HOUSE with four and C ANDREW KNIZNER with three...on the mound, RHP JACK SINCLAIR took the ball first for what was his third career start and first since September 6, 2021, and RHP PATRICK WEIGEL turned in 2.0 perfect innings in relief to earn the win...Rochester looks to string together wins against the WooSox to finish off their six-game series this afternoon...Tuesday's starters will match up for a second time, as RHP CHASE SOLESKY faces Worcester southpaw Shane Drohan...

17 hits are the most the Red Wings have notched against Boston's top affiliate since a 13-5 win on 6/24/21 (20 hits).

HOUSE CALL: 3B BRADY HOUSE tallied a career-high four hits that included a pair of homers yesterday, going 4-for-5 while adding four RBI and three runs scored...this marked the third multi-homer game of his professional career, second at the Triple-A level...the Georgia native has collected a hit in three consecutive games and carries a .395 batting average (15-for-38) with six XBH (3 HR, 3B, 2 2B), 11 RBI and a 1.124 OPS across 11 games at Innovative Field this season...he now holds a share of the team-lead with three homers, 13 RBI, and seven XBH, leads the way with 20 total hits, 34 total bases and 11 runs scored, and ranks second with a .299 batting average (20-for-67), .507 slugging percentage and .872 OPS...

House now holds the last two multi-homer games by a Red Wing, doing so on August 15, 2024, against Syracuse...the last Rochester hitter to account for two consecutive multi-homer games was James Wood on 5/8 (G1) & 5/11 at SWB.

PUCKER UP FOR THE KNIZ CAM: DH ANDREW KNIZNER reached base four times and has now reached base in all nine games he's played in, going 3-for-4 with his first homer of the year, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored...the Virginia native leads all International League hitters (min. 20 AB) with a .618 on-base percentage, ranks second with a .409 batting average (9-for-22), and third with a 1.163 OPS...

This marked his 40th professional home run, 15th at the Triple-A level and first in the IL.

PINCK OF THE LITTER: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY was the first Red Wing to leave the yard yesterday, launching a three-run shot to the opposite field for his third of the season (T-1st on team w/ BRADY HOUSE), giving Rochester an early advantage...he now has 15 professional home runs, and needs just three hits to reach 200 in his young MiLB career...

This was his first Triple-A home run that was not at PNC Field against SWB (2 in '25, 1 in '24).

BELLY TO BELLY: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY and C ANDREW KNIZNER homered in two-straight at bats yesterday, the first time two Red Wings hitters have gone back-to-back since Erick Mejia and STONE GARRETT on 7/11/24 at Worcester, and first time at Innovative Field since Travis Blankenhorn and Matt Adams on 6/22/23 against OMA...

Knizner and Pinckney are the first Red Wings with the same first name to go back-to-back since at least 2011.

INNOVATION THAT EXCITES: LF FRANCHY CORDERO picked up another pair of hits yesterday to make it three consecutive multi-hit games, going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and a run scored...he is hitting .412 (14-for-34) with four extra-base hits (2 HR, 2 2B) and seven RBI in nine home games this season, and carries a lifetime slash line of .358/.412/.560 in 28 games at Innovative Field both as a Red Wing and an opponent (WOR, SWB)...

This is the first time he's picked up three-straight multi-hit games since 4/15-17 in 2022 against LHV, with WOR.

BULL-Y PEN: Five different Red Wings relievers held Worcester to just two unearned runs across the final 7.0 innings yesterday, including 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts from RHP PATRICK WEIGEL ...this is the first time Rochester relievers have held their opponent to no earned runs across at least 7.0 innings since 9/23/23 at IND, and 13th time they've done so at Innovative Field since 2004...

This marked Weigel's first win at the Triple-A level since 8/6/22 with Tacoma (SEA).

