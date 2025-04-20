Bats Too Much on Sunday for Clippers

A picture perfect Easter Sunday in Ohio's capital city saw the Columbus Clippers and Louisville Bats close out the first "Battle of I-71" series of the season.

Will Brennan entered the game on an absolute tear, reaching base in every single game in the month of April, including 24 hits in 15 games. He wasted little time in extending that streak, demolishing a 1-1 changeup over the Pedialyte Porch in right field on onto Nationwide Blvd. The 381 foot blast from the former Kansas State Wildcat gave the ClipShow an early 1-0 lead.

Louisville took the lead with a big four-run fifth inning. A run would score on a Christian Cairo error, another on a Nick Mikolajchak wild pitch. Francisco Urbaez's sacrifice fly plated the third run, and a Levi Jordan RBI double rounded out the frame, making the score 4-1.

Dom Nuñez cut into the Bats lead with a leadoff solo home run to start the fifth, it was the second homer of the day for the Clippers to land on Nationwide Blvd.

Tyler Callihan singled home a run in the sixth, extending the Bats lead to 5-2. That's where things stayed until the bottom of the eighth inning when Milan Tolentino clubbed a two-run homer, again landing on Nationwide Blvd. The second big blast of the season for the 2020 fourth round draft pick slashed the Louisville lead to 5-4.

Davis Wendzel got that pair of runs right back in the top of the ninth, his two-run single extended Louisville's lead to 7-4.

Clippers threatened in the bottom half of the frame. Singles from Kody Huff and Kyle Datres brought the tying run to the plate, but they were ultimately unable to capitalize, falling in the series finale to the Bats, 7-4. Columbus drops to 12-7 on the year, Louisville improves to 11-10 after the six-game series split.

The second "Battle of I-71" series will be back here at Huntington Park July 8th-13th, with the third six-game series slated for Louisville Slugger Field in the final week of August. The Clippers hit the road on Tuesday to open a series at Coca-Cola Park with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, but return home to Columbus on Tuesday, April 29th to face the St. Paul Saints in a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night doubleheader, first pitch of game-one scheduled for 5:05pm.

