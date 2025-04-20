Stripers' Bats End Week on Sour Note in 3-1 Loss to Lehigh Valley

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (10-10) were limited to one run on six hits in a series-ending 3-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-7) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The two teams split the series 3-3.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double from Carlos Rodriguez scoring Eddys Leonard. The IronPigs went ahead 2-1 in the fourth on a two-out, two-run double from Rodolfo Castro. That was all Lehigh Valley needed as the IronPigs plated an insurance run in the seventh on a run-scoring single from Weston Wilson.

Key Contributors: Rodriguez (1-for-4, double, RBI) drove in the lone Gwinnett run in the loss. Gwinnett starting pitcher Davis Daniel (L, 0-2) bounced back from his last start against the IronPigs on Tuesday (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO). Former Striper Alan Rangel (W, 2-0) went 5.0 innings (4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) for Lehigh Valley.

Noteworthy: Stripers' outfielder Bryan De La Cruz notched his first hit in a Gwinnett uniform with a fourth-inning double. Zach Thompson made his Stripers debut, allowing one earned run in 2.0 innings. Thompson became the final member of the Gwinnett Opening Day roster to appear in a game following two separate stints in Atlanta.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 22): Gwinnett at Jacksonville (Triple-A, Miami Marlins), 11:05 a.m. at Vystar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Gwinnett vs. Nashville (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team. The first 500 fans will receive an Atlanta Black Crackers "Shirsey" courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling for T-Shirt Tuesday (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

