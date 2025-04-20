RailRiders Suffer Sunday Walkoff Loss

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 4-3 to the Durham Bulls on a walk-off home run Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tres Barrera's solo home run in the last of the ninth sent the RailRiders to their first walk-off loss of the season.

Durham took the lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Tristan Peters lofted a 2-1 offering from Erick Leal over the wall in right for a 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game at one in the next half inning. With runners on the corners, Connor Seabold's wild pitch brought in Jesus Rodriguez to tie the game at one.

The Bulls regained the lead with a run on two hits in the bottom of the fourth, but Ismael Munguia drilled a solo home run to the seats in right to tie the game at two. It was the first of the season for the RailRiders outfielder.

Both teams scored in the seventh. After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead on a bases loaded walk to Rodriguez, Durham evened the game at three on a single, a steal and a run-scoring double from Tre' Morgan.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Barrera skyed a home run over the high wall in left to send Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to its fourth defeat of the week.

Leal pitched four innings and did not factor in the decision, striking out eight and walking one.

De Los Santos (1-1) took the loss and Joey Krehbiel (1-0) was the benefactor of the home run.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 22, to host the Charlotte Knights. Jake Woodford takes the ball in the opener against Nick Nastrini starting at 6:35 P.M. Find promotional details and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

11-9

