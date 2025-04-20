Knights and Sounds Combine for 13 Home Runs in Sunday Slugfest

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights and the Nashville Sounds put on an offensive showcase on Sunday afternoon. The two teams totaled 13 Home Runs; seven from the Sounds and six from the Knights, in what ended up being a 14-11 final score in favor of the visitors. At one point the Knights trailed 12-1 but Charlotte battled back to make the contest close at the end.

Nashville plated six runs in the top of the first inning on a trio of Home Runs. Brandon Drury hit a solo Homer for the Knights in the bottom of the first inning and the score was 6-1 after one. The Sounds scored the game's next six runs with one in the second and five more in the third. Nashville used three more Home Runs to build an 11-run lead.

The Knights began their comeback in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyle Teel, Colson Montgomery, and Tristan Gray hit back-to-back-to-back Homers of Nashville's Elvin Rodriguez. Greg Jones Jr. then crushed a two-run shot over the right field wall in the fifth inning. The score was 12-6 after five.

Nashville hit their seventh Home Run of the game in the top of the sixth, a solo shot to left field. However, the Knights rallied for three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. After Gray scored on a wild pitch, Jones Jr. and Drury both hit RBI singles that brought Charlotte within four.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Knights brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Unfortunately, a pop-out left the three runners stranded. Nashville scored once more in the top of the ninth and Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run Homer for Charlotte in the bottom half that capped the 25-run marathon.

Next up for the Knights is a six-game road series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Game One begins on Tuesday night at 6:35pm ET.

