Pristine Pitching Leads 'Pigs to Series Split with Stripers
April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-7) used stellar pitching and timely two-out hitting to earn a series split with the Gwinnett Stripers (10-10) thanks to a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon at CoolRay Field.
The Stripers cracked the scoreboard first in the last of the third inning. With a runner at second two outs, Carlos Rodriguez guided a liner inside the rightfield line for a double, plating the first run of the game.
The 'Pigs answered right back in the top of the fourth. With two on and two out, Rodolfo Castro ripped a double up the left-centerfield alley, plating two runs to jump the 'Pigs in front.
In the seventh, Weston Wilson stroked a single to centerfield, scoring Rafael Lantigua from second, to give the 'Pigs a 3-1 lead.
Alan Rangel (2-0) didn't need much run support as he earned the win for the 'Pigs. Rangel allowed just one run in five innings on four hits and a walk, striking out five.
Brett de Geus (S, 2) earned the save firing the final two frames in scoreless fashion, allowing just one hit, striking out two.
Davis Daniel (0-2) took the loss for the Stripers, allowing two runs in five innings on four hits and two walks, striking out two.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home on Tuesday, April 22 to host the Columbus Clippers at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 20, 2025
- Memphis Unable to Take Series After Forcing Extras in Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Set Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs Sunday in Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Knights and Sounds Combine for 13 Home Runs in Sunday Slugfest - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Win Fifth Straight against Mud Hens in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens' Rally Falls Short in Final Game against Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tidwell Strikes out Nine Batters as Mets Beat Bisons, 2-1, on Easter Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers' Bats End Week on Sour Note in 3-1 Loss to Lehigh Valley - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Rally for 7-4 Win over Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Pristine Pitching Leads 'Pigs to Series Split with Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Too Much on Sunday for Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Bloss Dominant But Syracuse Survives 2-1 over Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Outlast the Knights 10-4 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 20, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Monteverde Makes MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 20th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Cancelled - Omaha Storm Chasers
- April 20 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Yet Another Postponement, Saints and I-Cubs Rained Out, Doubleheader Next Time Saints in Town - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 20 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Pristine Pitching Leads 'Pigs to Series Split with Stripers
- Buddy Kennedy Collects Two Hits and Reaches Base Four Times But 'Pigs Fall to Stripers
- Nabil Crismatt Earns Second Straight Win as 'Pigs Rally to Top Stripers
- IronPigs Walked-Off on for the First Time this Season by Stripers
- IronPigs Doubled up by Stripers