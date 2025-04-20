Pristine Pitching Leads 'Pigs to Series Split with Stripers

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-7) used stellar pitching and timely two-out hitting to earn a series split with the Gwinnett Stripers (10-10) thanks to a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon at CoolRay Field.

The Stripers cracked the scoreboard first in the last of the third inning. With a runner at second two outs, Carlos Rodriguez guided a liner inside the rightfield line for a double, plating the first run of the game.

The 'Pigs answered right back in the top of the fourth. With two on and two out, Rodolfo Castro ripped a double up the left-centerfield alley, plating two runs to jump the 'Pigs in front.

In the seventh, Weston Wilson stroked a single to centerfield, scoring Rafael Lantigua from second, to give the 'Pigs a 3-1 lead.

Alan Rangel (2-0) didn't need much run support as he earned the win for the 'Pigs. Rangel allowed just one run in five innings on four hits and a walk, striking out five.

Brett de Geus (S, 2) earned the save firing the final two frames in scoreless fashion, allowing just one hit, striking out two.

Davis Daniel (0-2) took the loss for the Stripers, allowing two runs in five innings on four hits and two walks, striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home on Tuesday, April 22 to host the Columbus Clippers at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

