Indians Win Fifth Straight against Mud Hens in Series Finale

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - A three-run sixth inning broke a 6-6 tie to give the Indianapolis Indians their fifth straight win over the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon, 10-6.

With the go-ahead run on base against Sean Guenther (L, 0-1) in the sixth inning, three straight run-scoring hits from Matt Gorski, Darick Hall and Liover Peguero off Brendan White sealed the win for the Indians (10-8). Nick Solak plated an insurance run in the seventh while Hunter Stratton, Tanner Rainey and Peter Strzelecki closed out the win with 3.0 shutout innings and four strikeouts.

The Indians stormed out of the gate with a five-run first inning, knocking out Mud Hens (5-16) starter Matt Manning after recording just two outs. Following a leadoff walk to Ji-Hwan Bae, Nick Solak gave Indy a 2-0 lead with a towering home run into deep left field. A bases-loaded passed ball scored Gorski for a 3-0 lead before Abrahan Gutierrez plated the inning's fourth and fifth runs with a two-run single. The final three runs of the frame all came with two outs.

Toledo rallied in the fourth inning, scoring five unanswered runs off Indians starter Braxton Ashcraft to tie the game. Indianapolis regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Billy Cook that scored Peguero, who tripled to lead off the inning.

Drake Fellows (W, 1-0) allowed one run in 2.0 innings in relief of Ashcraft.

Solak went 3-for-4 with two runs, a home run and three RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games since April 3, the longest active hitting streak in the International League. Gorski, Peguero, Gutierrez and Tsung-Che Cheng followed Solak with two-hit performances.

Following tomorrow's off day, Indianapolis begins an eight-game series against the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:07 PM. No starting pitchers have been named at this time. After a pair of postponements due to inclement weather in the season's opening series at St. Paul, the series will feature two single-admission doubleheaders on Wednesday and Friday.

