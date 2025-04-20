Bloss Dominant But Syracuse Survives 2-1 over Bisons
April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Syracuse, N.Y. - Jake Bloss struck out seven in his second start of the week for the Buffalo Bisons, but it was not enough to keep the Syracuse Mets from securing a 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.
Bloss allowed just one hit through the first two innings, with all six outs recorded in those innings thanks to strikeouts. The Bisons offense was stifled by Syracuse starter Blade Tidwell the first time through the batting order as well. Tidwell racked up seven strikeouts through three innings. The two starters combined to record 13 strikeouts of the first 18 outs recorded.
The Bisons had scoring opportunities in back-to-back innings in the fourth and fifth, respectively. Tidwell used a double play on a play at the plate to keep Buffalo from scoring in the fourth. Then, the Bisons were able to load the bases in the top of the fifth inning against Tidwell and reliever Chris Devenski. However, Buffalo was unable to take advantage of an error that helped extend the at-bat.
Syracuse was able to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly with one out by Drew Gilbert. Jakson Reetz was able to reach leading off the inning thanks to an error on the infield. He advanced to third on a double by Donovan Walton and was followed up by Gilbert's sacrifice fly that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. Walton would score on Joey Meneses' two-out base hit, doubling the Bisons deficit to 2-0.
Bloss finished with seven strikeouts in four and two-third innings for Buffalo. Hayden Juenger came out of the Buffalo bullpen and was able to record the final out of the fifth inning.
The Bisons were able to get one run back to halve the deficit to 2-1. Riley Tirotta hit his third home run of the season. His second homer of the series came with one out in the top of the sixth inning, helping Buffalo answer right back after allowing two runs in the fifth.
Hayden Juenger and Eric Pardinho combined to pitch the final three and a third innings in the loss for Buffalo. The three Bisons pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts on Sunday afternoon, while the Mets pitching staff racked up 16.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 20, 2025
- Memphis Unable to Take Series After Forcing Extras in Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Set Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs Sunday in Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Knights and Sounds Combine for 13 Home Runs in Sunday Slugfest - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Win Fifth Straight against Mud Hens in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens' Rally Falls Short in Final Game against Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tidwell Strikes out Nine Batters as Mets Beat Bisons, 2-1, on Easter Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers' Bats End Week on Sour Note in 3-1 Loss to Lehigh Valley - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Rally for 7-4 Win over Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Pristine Pitching Leads 'Pigs to Series Split with Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Too Much on Sunday for Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Bloss Dominant But Syracuse Survives 2-1 over Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Outlast the Knights 10-4 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 20, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Monteverde Makes MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 20th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Cancelled - Omaha Storm Chasers
- April 20 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Yet Another Postponement, Saints and I-Cubs Rained Out, Doubleheader Next Time Saints in Town - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 20 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bloss Dominant But Syracuse Survives 2-1 over Bisons
- Bisons Use Three Home Runs to Defeat Syracuse 5-1 on Saturday
- Bisons Swept by Syracuse on Friday
- Stefanic Has Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Syracuse
- Bisons Bring Anderson's 'Kids Weekend' Back, April 25-26, with $12 Kids Tickets, Kids Eat Free Giveaway