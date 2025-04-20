Bloss Dominant But Syracuse Survives 2-1 over Bisons

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - Jake Bloss struck out seven in his second start of the week for the Buffalo Bisons, but it was not enough to keep the Syracuse Mets from securing a 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Bloss allowed just one hit through the first two innings, with all six outs recorded in those innings thanks to strikeouts. The Bisons offense was stifled by Syracuse starter Blade Tidwell the first time through the batting order as well. Tidwell racked up seven strikeouts through three innings. The two starters combined to record 13 strikeouts of the first 18 outs recorded.

The Bisons had scoring opportunities in back-to-back innings in the fourth and fifth, respectively. Tidwell used a double play on a play at the plate to keep Buffalo from scoring in the fourth. Then, the Bisons were able to load the bases in the top of the fifth inning against Tidwell and reliever Chris Devenski. However, Buffalo was unable to take advantage of an error that helped extend the at-bat.

Syracuse was able to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly with one out by Drew Gilbert. Jakson Reetz was able to reach leading off the inning thanks to an error on the infield. He advanced to third on a double by Donovan Walton and was followed up by Gilbert's sacrifice fly that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. Walton would score on Joey Meneses' two-out base hit, doubling the Bisons deficit to 2-0.

Bloss finished with seven strikeouts in four and two-third innings for Buffalo. Hayden Juenger came out of the Buffalo bullpen and was able to record the final out of the fifth inning.

The Bisons were able to get one run back to halve the deficit to 2-1. Riley Tirotta hit his third home run of the season. His second homer of the series came with one out in the top of the sixth inning, helping Buffalo answer right back after allowing two runs in the fifth.

Hayden Juenger and Eric Pardinho combined to pitch the final three and a third innings in the loss for Buffalo. The three Bisons pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts on Sunday afternoon, while the Mets pitching staff racked up 16.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.