Sounds Set Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs Sunday in Charlotte

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Nashville Sounds closed out the series in Charlotte by slugging their way to a franchise record seven home runs in a 14-11 win over Charlotte. Five different Sounds hit a home run, led by Jorge Alfaro and Andruw Monasterio who each had two home runs.

Anthony Seigler started the home run party with a two-run blast in the first inning. Alfaro hit his first of the day three batters later to make it 5-0 and Monasterio followed that with his first as the Sounds went back-to-back. Ernesto Martinez Jr. hit his third of the year with a solo shot in the second inning.

Daz Cameron got in on the action with his second home run of the series after hitting a grand slam on Saturday night. His three-run home run in the third inning made it 10-1. Alfaro's second home run of the game came three batters later and gave him a home run in three of his last four at-bats to go with his home run in the ninth inning on Saturday.

Monasterio set the record with his sixth-inning solo home run and made his second round trip of the day. Nashville's only run to be produced not via a home run came in the top of the ninth as Cameron scored Freddy Zamora on a RBI single.

After leading 12-1, Charlotte climbed back into the game scoring seven runs in innings 4-6. A Dominic Fletcher two-run home run gave the Knights their sixth home run of the game as the teams combined to swat 13 long balls on Sunday afternoon and combined to use 12 pitchers in the series finale and half allowed at least one home run.

Alfaro finished the game 2-for-5 with a Sounds' season-high five RBI. Cameron had four RBI in consecutive games for Nashville to close out the series after going 2-for-4 on Sunday.

The Sounds will return home to start a six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Tuesday, April 22nd at First Horizon Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BREAK OUT THE RECORD BOOK: The Seven home runs hit by Nashville on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte broke the franchise record for home runs hit a game. The club had previously hit six in a game three times, with the last coming on May 28, 2021, on the road at Columbus. The team also hit six on August 10, 2019, at Sacramento, and set the previous record on July 30, 1999, at Memphis. The 13 combined home runs hit between Nashville and Charlotte tied for the most home runs hit in a MiLB/MLB game since 2019.

ADIOS, PELOTA: Jorge Alfaro and Andruw Monasterio joined Daz Cameron as the only players this year to have a multi-HR performance in a game. Cameron did it in his first two at-bats as a Sound on Friday, April 11th. For Alfaro, it was the eighth time in his professional career with a multi-HR performance and his first since hitting two on May 22, 2021, while playing with Triple-A Jacksonville. For Monasterio, it was his first career multi-HR game as a professional, playing in his 865th career game. Monasterio ended the series with four home runs in five games played which is tied for the most in the minors at the time of Nashville's game ending. He had four combined home runs in 205 games played in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

SEI BALL, CRUSH BALL: Anthony Seigler's first inning home run was his first of the season and his first since September 4, 2024, when he was with Double-A Somerset in the Yankees organization and ended a 24-game stretch between home runs. Playing in his 393rd game, his first-inning home run was the 30th of his minor league career.

STAYING IN NASHVILLE?: A few Nashville players made their case to earn International League Player of the Week honors in hopes of making it two straight weeks for a Sounds player. Daz Cameron ended the series hitting .435 (10-for-23) with two home runs, 12 RBI, four doubles, and carried an OPS of 1.351. Jared Oliva ended the week hitting .304 (7-for-23) with three home runs, two doubles and a triple, with seven RBI, six walks, and an OPS of 1.354. Andruw Monasterio hit .333 with his Triple-A best four home runs. Jorge Alfaro tied Oliva and six others with three home runs for the week, ending the series with three home runs in his last six at-bats and drove in six runs.

