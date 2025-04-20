April 20 Game Postponed

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and the St. Paul Saints at Principal Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The two teams will make up the game during the May 13-18 series.

Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2025. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.

