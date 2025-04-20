Tidwell Strikes out Nine Batters as Mets Beat Bisons, 2-1, on Easter Sunday

April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets pitcher Blade Tidwell

Syracuse, NY - With fantastic pitching and timely hitting, the Syracuse Mets put together a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons on a sunny Easter Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets' pitching staff struck out a season-high 16 batters in the win. With the victory, Syracuse won five games during the six-game series against Buffalo, and the Mets have won six of their last seven games.

The first three innings between Syracuse (10-10) and Buffalo (5-13) showed an amazing display of pitching between Bisons starter Jake Bloss and Mets starter Blade Tidwell. Bloss struck out six of the first seven hitters he faced, and Tidwell had seven strikeouts through three innings of work.

In the top of the fourth inning, Buffalo had its first chance to score. Jonatan Clase singled, Michael Stefanic walked, then the pair pulled off a double steal to put runners on second and third with one out. Next, Riley Tirotta lined a ball into center field where Drew Gilbert made the catch and threw out Clase who was attempting to tag up and score. To end the inning, Tidwell struck out Davis Schneider and stranded Stefanic at third.

Syracuse also had its first opportunity to score in the fourth. Jared Young notched his first hit of the season with a leadoff double and moved to third on a groundout but was left on base soon after.

The Mets didn't capitalize in the fourth but opened the scoring in the next inning. To start the bottom of the fifth, Jakson Reetz reached on an error. After a Donovan Walton double, there were runners at second and third with one out. Gilbert hit a fly ball out to left field and brought Reetz in to score on a sacrifice fly that made it 1-0. To extend the lead, Joey Meneses hit an RBI single, scoring Walton and putting the Mets ahead 2-0.

Tidwell pitched into the fifth but was pulled with one out. Through four and one-third shutout innings, Tidwell only allowed two hits, one walk, and struck out nine.

In the sixth, the Bisons scored their lone run. With one out, Riley Tirotta hit a solo home run over the left-field wall to cut the deficit to one, 2-1.

The Syracuse bullpen was lock down from there, striking out six batters over the last three innings to secure the win.

Syracuse heads to Worcester for a six-day, seven-game series starting on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

