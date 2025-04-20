Memphis Unable to Take Series After Forcing Extras in Finale
April 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miamin Marlins) by a final score of 8-7 on Easter Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
After being down 7-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, Memphis rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning. The Redbirds ultimately had the winning run at third base with no outs but were unable to walk off the Jumbo Shrimp on consecutive days.
Catcher Gavin Collins led the way offensively with a 2-for-4 effort. The right-handed hitter smacked a double, slugged a home run and tallied four RBIs. First baseman Ryan Vilade went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI. Right fielder Matt Koperniak drilled his first home run of the season.
Starting pitcher Sem Robberse allowed seven runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out five in 2.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher allowed two home runs in the start. The Memphis bullpen allowed just one hit across 7.1 innings pitched, an RBI double in the Jacksonville 10th inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
