Jacksonville Blanked in Wednesday Matchup with Worcester
April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong outing from Adam Mazur (L, 0-1) and two hits from Maximo Acosta were not enough for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in their 2-0 loss to the Worcester Red Sox, Wednesday from VyStar Ballpark.
Worcester struck early in the top of the first. Roman Anthony walked to begin the game. Two batters later, Marcelo Mayer (2) cracked a two- run home run which gave the Woo Sox a quick 2-0 lead over Jacksonville.
Justin King and John Rooney combined to strikeout five over 3.2 innings of work. Both Jacksonville arms did not allow a run in their appearances out of the bullpen.
RHP Lucas Giolito tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with one strikeout in his Major League rehab start for Worcester. Woo Sox reliever Robert Stock struck out six batters in his outing, which spanned over 4.1 innings.
Jacksonville and Worcester continue the series Thursday at 7:05 from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 4.50) will make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Red Sox will counter with RHP Quinn Priester. Coverage begins at 6:50 on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for "Thirsty Thursday" presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark. Thursday is a "Pajama Party" at VyStar Ballpark! Stay cozy in your pajamas and support the Jumbo Shrimp.
