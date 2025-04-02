Bats Stung by Omaha Offense in 12-6 Loss

PAPILLION, Nebraska - Despite a hot start, the Louisville Bats couldn't contain the Omaha Storm Chasers attack, suffering a 12-6 loss in the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Omaha center fielder Drew Waters had a historic day at the plate, hitting for the cycle while going 4-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run to help hand the Bats their first road loss of the season.

The game began better than it ended for the visitors. Louisville wasted no time in jumping in front against Omaha starter Noah Cameron (W, 1-0). On just the second pitch of the game, Tyler Callihan ripped a leadoff home run to right, his second home run of the season for an instant Bats lead. Later in the inning with runners on first and third, Francisco Urbaez hit a soft ground ball between the pitcher's mound and first base, resulting in an infield single to make it 2-0 Bats.

The Storm Chasers looked to respond immediately, loading the bases with nobody out against Bats righty Chase Petty in the bottom of the frame. Petty got out of it with the lead intact, inducing a double play from former Bat Joey Wiemer that plated a run before striking out Harold Castro to hold the 2-1 lead.

Two innings later, the Storm Chasers turned the game around. Cam Deavnney began the third with a game-tying solo homer to right. John Rave walked and Waters put the Storm Chasers in front with a triple into the right field corner. Waters would then score on Nick Loftin's ground ball.

In the fourth, the Storm Chasers began to pull away. A pair of singles and a fielder's choice brought an end to Petty's (L, 0-1) season debut. Reliever Lyon Richardson got the second out of the inning. With two outs and two on, Waters hit a sinking line drive to right that eluded a dive from Bats right fielder Will Benson and rolled all the way to the wall. As Rece Hinds chased down the ball, Waters was able to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run, increasing the Omaha lead to 7-2. The inside-the-park home run was the first allowed by the Bats since Gilberto Celestino accomplished the feat for St. Paul on September 7, 2023.

Petty was saddled with his first Triple-A loss, giving up six runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.1 innings. Omaha continued to add on in the fifth, as Cam Devanney's three-run homer made it 11-2. Richardson gave up five runs over 1.1 innings in his second outing of the season.

The Louisville offense struck back in the sixth against reliever Jacob Wallace. Davis Wendzel drove in a pair with a sharp single up the middle. Will Banfield's RBI ground out made it a six-run game, and Callihan laced a double off the wall in center to score Wendzel and cut the Omaha lead to 11-6.

Reiver Sanmartin was next into the game for the Bats and calmed things down with a scoreless bottom of the sixth. Yosver Zulueta did the same in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, Waters completed his cycle with an RBI double off Luis Mey.

Austin Cox and Jonathan Bowlan combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings, keeping the Bats off the board to finish the Storm Chasers win.

For the Bats, Callihan led the way with the home run and double, going 2-for-5 with two RBI in the loss. No other Bats player recorded more than one hit. Waters' cycle paced the Storm Chasers attack, as three different players recorded a multi-hit game for the home team.

The Bats (3-2) and Storm Chasers (2-2) continue their six-game series on Thursday evening at Werner Park, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

