Redbirds Rout Bisons with Eight Run First Inning

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds won game two of a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) by a final score of 15-3 on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis offense erupted for eight runs in the first inning. Three RBI singles and a catcher Gavin Collins three-run double did the damage for the Redbirds. Collins finished the day 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

All 10 Memphis batters to appear in the game reached base safely. Nine recorded a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. Center fielder Michael Helman had his first breakout performance as a Redbird. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-6 with four runs scored, two doubles and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse allowed three runs on five hits, walked three and struck out four over 3.0 innings pitched in his first start of the season. Alex Cornwell (W, 1-0), Andre Granillo, Riley O'Brien, Matt Svanson and Ryan Loutos combined to close out the scoreless. The bullpen did not allow a hit until a two-out infield single in the top of the ninth.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, April 3 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

