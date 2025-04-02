IronPigs and Red Wings Postponed on Wednesday, April 2nd

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release


Rochester, New York - Today's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, with the first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m.

