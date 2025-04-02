IronPigs and Red Wings Postponed on Wednesday, April 2nd

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - Today's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, with the first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.