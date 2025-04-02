Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday Night

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, with the first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m.

RHP HYUN-IL CHOI will take the ball for game one, and RHP CHASE SOLESKY is slated to start in the back half of the twin bill.

With yesterday's Home Opener never reaching Dan Mason's 50-Degree Guarantee, fans can now exchange their tickets from Opening Day (April 1) for any future 2025 home game in April or May. Tickets from April 1 must be exchanged in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.

Tickets from today's scheduled game are now rain checks good for any Red Wings home game during the 2025 season and must be exchanged in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office. Single-game tickets for all 73 home games, including tomorrow's double-header, are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

