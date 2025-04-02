Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 2 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-2) vs. Rochester Red Wings (2-1)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Kyle Tyler (NR) vs. RHP Hyun-Il Choi (NR)

HOME SWEET HOME: The Rochester Red Wings came out on top against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs yesterday afternoon in their first home game of 2025, 10-1...C DREW MILLAS reached base five times and drove in five runs, including a pair of triples and Rochester's first home run of the season...CF ROBERT HASSELL III and DH FRANCHY CORDERO also picked up three hits in the victory to pace the offense...Japanese-born LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA made his MiLB debut on the mound and picked up the victory after logging 6.0 strong innings of work...the Red Wings look to make it three consecutive wins tonight, sending RHP HYUN-IL CHOI to the mound for game two of their series against Lehigh Valley.

HOT WINGS: Yesterday's win marked the first time since 2016 the Red Wings have picked up a win in their first home game, and first in franchise history against Lehigh Valley (four games)...the offense scored 10 runs on the back of 12 hits in the contest, the first time Rochester has scored double digit runs in their home opener since a 12-11 win against Ottawa on 4/7/2007.

JUST HOW WE DREW IT UP: C DREW MILLAS tripled twice for the first time in his career, and homered in yesterday's victory, going 3-for-4 with five RBI (T-career-high), a walk and two runs scored...he is the first catcher at the Triple-A or MLB level to have two triples and a homer in a single game since Ivan Rodriguez on 5/12/2000 with Texas, and first in professional baseball since Chris Wallace did so with Single-A Lexington (HOU) on 4/22/2011...

3B BRADY HOUSE also notched a triple in the contest, giving the Red Wings three triples in a game for the first time since 7/18/2023 against Durham.

Lehigh Valley added two more triples to bring the total to five between both teams...this is the first Red Wings game with at least five three-baggers since at least 2004.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSIONS: LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA made his first professional start in the United States yesterday, and logged his first victory quality start after allowing one earned on five hits across 6.0 strong innings while striking out six with no walks...he is the first Red Wings pitcher to log a quality start in their home opener since Aaron Slegers on 4/9/2018...

Ogasawara is the first Asian-born pitcher to log a victory with the Red Wings since Taiwan native Chih-Wei Hu on 5/19/2015 (G1).

IT'S NO HASSELL: Yesterday marked CF ROBERT HASSELL III first three-hit performance at the Triple-A level, and first since 5/4/2024 with Double-A Harrisburg...the Tennessee native went 3-for-5 in the contest, adding a double, an RBI and two runs scored...after going 0-for-5 on Opening Day in Buffalo, he has collected five hits in nine at-bats across the last two games.

FRANCH-ISE MODE: DH FRANCHY CORDERO went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in his first game as a Red Wing at Innovative Field, his first three-hit game since 5/7/2023 against Rochester...yesterday's game marked his 750th at the Minor League level.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.