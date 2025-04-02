Avila Strikes out 11 But Omaha Drops Home Opener to Louisville

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers starting pitcher Luinder Avila struck out a career-high 11 and took a shutout into the sixth inning, but the Louisville Bats spoiled Tuesday's home opener, as Omaha fell to Louisville 7-3 at Werner Park.

Avila retired his first 12 batters, opening the game with 4.0 perfect innings. The lone hit the right-hander surrendered came to open the fifth inning, then he punched out his first two Louisville hitters in the sixth inning before a walk ended his start. 11 strikeouts was two over his previous career-high and marked the most strikeouts in a game by an Omaha pitcher since 2017.

Left fielder John Rave opened the scoring for Omaha, with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning and the Storm Chasers held on to a 1-0 lead through the first five innings.

After Avila walked a batter with two outs in the sixth, right-hander Cruz Norriega entered for his Triple-A debut but could not record an out. Norriega allowed a pair of walks, two hits and threw two wild pitches, allowing the inherited runner to score, then also allowing two of his own to cross as the Bats took a 3-1 lead.

Omaha countered to tie the game with a pair of solo homers, right fielder Joey Wiemer left the yard with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth and Luca Tresh tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run as well - his first Triple-A hit.

Behind Norriega, Anthony Simonelli and Evan Sisk bridged the gap to the eighth inning, combining for 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. Steven Cruz took over on the mound in the eighth and surrendered a pair of runs on a two-out, two-run double, giving Louisville a lead it did not relinquish.

Junior Fernandez made his Omaha debut on the mound in the ninth, surrendering two more runs that held for the 7-3 final score in favor of Louisville.

Shortstop Cam Devanney recorded a pair of hits and drew a walk from the ninth spot in the batting order, while Joey Wiemer reached base twice and Nick Loftin drew two walks, in addition to a single.

The Storm Chasers and Bats play the second of six games in this week's series on Wednesday afternoon, as left-hander Noah Cameron makes his season debut for Omaha with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

