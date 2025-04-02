Waters Hits for Cycle as Omaha Tops Louisville 12-6

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder Drew Waters hit for the cycle in a 12-6 win over the Louisville Bats Wednesday afternoon, the first Omaha batter to hit for the cycle since May 2014.

Waters legged out an infield single in the first inning, then tripled in a run in the third inning, at the time giving Omaha a 3-2 lead. In the fourth inning, his third at-bat of the day, Waters sped around the bases for an inside-the-park home, a three-run shot that increased Omaha's lead to 7-2. After striking out in the sixth, Waters had one more chance to finish his cycle in the eighth inning and brought in another run with an RBI double, to complete the fourth cycle in modern Omaha history.

The last Omaha player to hit for the cycle was Jimmy Paredes on May 12, 2014 vs. New Orleans. Additional Omaha cycles include Lorenzo Cain on May 14, 2011 and Scott Thorman on August 29, 2010. Waters finished the day 4-for-5 with 2 runs scored and 5 runs batted in.

Omaha starting pitcher Noah Cameron fell behind early, allowing a pair of Louisville runs in the first inning, as five of the first six Bats hitters reached base. After a rough start, he retired nine straight between the first and fourth innings and wound up holding the bats to just the two runs (one earned) while striking out six over 5.0 innings.

In total, the Storm Chasers gave their starter 11 runs of support. Joey Wiemer drove in a run in the first inning after grounding into a double play, then Omaha plated multiple runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take the lead and surge ahead. In the third, Cam Devanney opened the inning with his first of two home runs in the game, then John Rave walked and scored on Waters' triple. Waters came around to score on a throwing error for a 4-2 lead in the third.

Waters' inside-the-park homer accounted for all three runs in the fourth, then Tyler Gentry drove in one in the fifth with a double play and Devanney plated three more with his second home run of the day, for an 11-2 lead.

Louisville struck for four runs in the sixth off reliever Jacob Wallace, but Austin Cox and Jonathan Bowlan combined for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief behind Wallace to finish off Omaha's win.

Waters brought the score to the 12-6 that held to be final with his cycle-completing double in the eighth, plating Devanney as the final run of insurance.

With the series now even at one win each, Omaha sends Thomas Hatch to the mound Thursday for the third game of this week's series against Louisville, with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park.

