Sounds Held to Two Hits in 4-1 Loss at Gwinnett

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Sounds dropped their Wednesday morning game against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. The two teams combined for just seven hits and the Nashville bullpen did not surrender an earned run while limiting the Stripers to one hit over the final 4.2 IP.

Deyvi Garcia made his first start of the year. The right-hander got a pair of strikeouts in the opening frame but saw a two-out single push the Stripers in front 2-0 early. He worked a 1-2-3 frame in the second and pitched around a pair of baserunners in the third, getting his fourth strikeout of the morning to leave two Gwinnett baserunners stranded.

His outing came to an end in the bottom of the fourth after seeing four straight batters reach base. His third walk of the day gave the Stripers a 3-0 lead and left the bases loaded for Blake Holub to inherit with only one out in the inning. Gwinnett played station to station on a RBI single to make it 4-0 before Holub delivered back-to-back strikeouts to prevent the deficit from getting any bigger. After getting the Sounds out of the jam, Holub turned the ball over to Grant Wolfram in the fifth with Jesus Liranzo pitching the seventh for the Sounds.

Nashville had their first real scoring chance in the seventh inning. Andruw Monasterio picked up the second hit of the game for Nashville via a leadoff single. He became the first Sounds baserunner to reach second as Anthony Seigler drew a walk immediately after. An unconventional 1-5-3 double play was followed by a ground out to end the scoring threat.

Raynel Delgado drew the third walk of the game for Nashville and was able to score all the way from first on a Gwinnett error along right field wall to make it 4-1. Craig Yoho made his second appearance of the season and worked around a pair of two-out walks to keep it a three-run game heading to the ninth.

Seigler and Ernesto Martinez each drew their second walks of the game to send the potential tying run to the plate. Instead, the 2024 minor league saves leader, Wander Suero, made good on his first chance of the year for Gwinnett and put an end Nashville's comeback hopes with a strikeout.

The series continues on Thursday as RHP Logan Henderson (0-1, 11.25 ERA) will make his second start of the year. The Brewers no. 13-ranked prospect will make his first career appearance against the Braves Triple-A affiliate as the Sounds aim to end their current four-game slide. First pitch is slated for 6:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BE ERNEST(O): Ernesto Martinez Jr. got the Sounds into the hit column and was the only player to make his way on base into the top of the seventh inning. He collected the first hit of the game for Nashville when he roped a single into right field in the fifth and also drew a leadoff walk in the top of the second. Through the first five games of the year, Martinez Jr. is tied for the third-most hits on the club with three and is the owner of the only triple for Nashville in the early part of the season. Martinez Jr. was a non-roster invitee to Milwaukee Spring Training this year and appeared in 12 games, hitting .278 (5-for-18) with a double and home run. At 6'8" / 254 lbs., Martinez Jr. paced the Southern League with 30 doubles in 2024 and added 13 homers with 62 RBI and was 20-for-25 in stolen base attempts.

BIG BAD WOLF: LHP Grant Wolfram made his second appearance on the mound this season, working two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts and a walk on Wednesday. Wolfram is one of five players with Nashville that are on the Brewers 40-man roster. He made 55 appearances for Triple-A Round Rock in the Texas Rangers system from 2023-2024 and signed with the Brewers as a free agent on December 11, 2024, a day before his 28th birthday. Dating back to 2024, Wednesday marked his 33rd scoreless Triple-A appearance in his last 46 games. He allowed two earned on a hit in his Nashville debut on Saturday night against Jacksonville.

DEIVI'S DAY: In his second appearance (first start) with the Sounds after throwing an inning of relief on Opening Night against Jacksonville, RHP Deivi Garcia (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three earned on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. After serving as a reliever for the majority of 2024 with Triple-A Charlotte, Garcia made five straight starts to end the year last year, never going longer than 3.0 IP. Wednesday marked the 99th start of his minor league career but has now only made 14 starts since his time with Triple-A Scranton/WB in 2022.

THE ARMBARN: Since allowing five earned in game two of the Jacksonville series, the Nashville bullpen has combined to allow one earned run in their last 13.1 IP. After Wednesday's game in Gwinnett, the Sounds bullpen boasts the third-best ERA in Triple-A at 2.31 and has allowed 13 hits in their 23.1 IP so far on the season with 26 strikeouts. After his inning on Wednesday, Brewers no. 19-ranked prospect Craig Yoho has 2.1 IP without a run. Vinny Nittoli and Ryan Middendorf have also both gone 2.0 IP without surrendering a run to lead the way for the Sounds bullpen.

