April 2 Game Postponed

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather this evening.

The two teams will make up the game with a split doubleheader tomorrow with game one scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CST and game two scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CST.

International League Stories from April 2, 2025

