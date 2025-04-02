April 2 Game Postponed
April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather this evening.
The two teams will make up the game with a split doubleheader tomorrow with game one scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CST and game two scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CST.
