Hamel Dominates as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 5-1, on Wednesday Afternoon

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets pitcher Dom Hamel

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets' pitching staff dominated on Wednesday afternoon, allowing just one run and four hits as Syracuse beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 5-1, at NBT Bank Stadium. Joey Meneses had a pair of RBI doubles on the offensive side of the field for the Mets in the win.

Syracuse (2-2) jumped on top in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and nobody on base, Billy McKinney singled. Meneses followed with a double down the left-field line, scoring McKinney for a 1-0 Syracuse lead.

The Mets tacked on a run in the fifth with another two-out rally. Once again, McKinney singled before a wild pitch allowed McKinney to take second base. Then, Meneses doubled to left field for a second time, bringing home McKinney to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Meanwhile, Dom Hamel was dominant on the mound for the Mets. Syracuse's starting pitcher threw five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed, no walks, and three strikeouts. Hamel was efficient as well, needing just 57 pitches to get through the five innings.

Syracuse continued to score in the sixth. Luis De Los Santos led off with a single, and Chris Williams walked to put runners at first and second. Travis Swaggerty followed with a line-drive single to right field, scoring De Los Santos for a 3-0 Syracuse advantage.

The Mets added their final insurance runs in the eighth. Luke Ritter led off with a walk, moved to second on a groundout, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Williams walked, Swaggerty brought in Ritter with a sacrifice fly out to center field to make it a 4-0 game. After Celestino walked, Donovan Walton collected Syracuse's third two-out RBI of the game with a single to left field that scored Williams for a 5-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2-3) finally got on the board in the top of the ninth. With one out, Grant Richardson and Ismael Munguia both worked walks. Everson Pereira then struck out, but Jorbit Vivas singled to right field, scoring Richardson to make it a 5-1 ballgame. During the play, Vivas tried to stretch the single into a double but was thrown out at second base by Celestino to end the game.

Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue their six-game series on Thursday evening with the third game of the series. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite RailRiders left-hander Brandon Leibrandt. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

